From the Mayor’s Desk: Cr Claire Pontin



I WOULD like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

As we approach the end of the year and families head off on holidays, I would just like to remind everyone to be safe, make sure you stop, revive, survive if you are taking on long trips.

To get into the festive spirit, Council has kicked off the Ignite the Spirit Christmas Competition.

This encourages local businesses to decorate their shop fronts to entice residents to shop local and there are three absolute great prizes are up for offer for those who participate.

To enter, simply create your colourful Christmas window display, submit up to four photos by emailing business@midcoast.nsw.gov.au and include your contact details and CHRISTMAS WINDOW DISPLAY in the subject line.

Entry is free and you could win a SOULitude Farm Stay and Co Shea Therapy Gift voucher, a scenic flight with Manning River Aero Club followed by lunch at Wingham’s Bent on Food or a hamper full of local goodies and a $200 Shop MidCoast voucher.

Council is also once again running the Christmas Giving Trees initiative.

If you would like to help someone in need this Christmas, simply drop off any gifts or non-perishable food items to any of our five customer service points at Taree, Forster, Stroud, Gloucester and Tea Gardens.

The items will be distributed to a number of local charities based on the need and item donated.

These will include neighbourhood centres, community kitchens and shelters.

And as the weather warms up water always becomes an important topic.

However, we are happy to report there are currently no concerns over water availability with Bootawa Dam stable at 99 percent capacity and a higher-than-average rainfall predicted for December to February.

With that in mind water is still our most precious resource and we continue to urge everyone to take it seriously and continue water saving practices.

In more good news about our water supply Council participated in a PFAS sampling program which tested water from all the five water supply systems.

In all cases tests were below detection limits meaning we meet both current and proposed Australian Drinking Water Guideline requirements.

We have recently entered into a contract that will see streetlighting and large Council sites powered by renewable energy.

MidCoast Council joined 12 other regional Councils to be able to secure great financial outcomes due to the buying power.

Locking in energy prices until 2030 shields us from the volatility in the electricity market ensuring long term budget stability.

And when it comes to our finances MidCoast Council is continuing to show encouraging signs of improvement.

The NSW Audit Office has completed its audit of Council’s financial statements, and we have once again received an unqualified audit which means all requirements have been met.

This is something we are very proud of, it is a great outcome and shows we are on the right path when it comes to our finances.

By MidCoast Mayor Claire PONTIN