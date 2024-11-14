Funding for East Seaham war memorial



PORT Stephens Council will receive $12,672.00 for conservation works to the Knitting Circle Memorial at East Seaham.

The Knitting Circle Memorial features a ten metre-high flagpole accompanied by a low wall displaying a marble plaque dedicated to “the boys who enlisted from Seaham” in World War One.



Plans include repairs to the flagpole, replacement of the timber fence and treatment of the memorial stone.

The grant is part of $128,358 in NSW Government funding announced by Minister for Veterans David Harris for the care and upkeep of 15 war memorials across the state during Round 1 of the 2024/25 Community War Memorials Fund.

“Our communities are proud of their military history, and it is wonderful to announce this funding for local war memorials across the state,” Minister Harris said.

“Ensuring they are supported with appropriate conservation and upkeep will help us to continue to reflect on over 100 years of service and sacrifice by our veterans.

“I encourage all communities to review the status of their local war memorials and to apply for funding for any restoration work that is needed.”