Rotary hosting key events in Raymond Terrace



THE Rotary Club of Raymond Terrace will play a key role in two major events later this month.

Rotary, in partnership with the Hunter Port Stephens Police District, will host a domestic violence awareness event on Friday, 29 November 29.



The event will take place on William Street from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Representatives from Council, Rotary, Police, and the Port Stephens Family and Neighbourhood Service will speak on various aspects of domestic violence in our community.

Attendees can visit information stalls and enjoy a free sausage sandwich.

On Saturday, 30 November, Terrace Central and Panthera, in partnership with Rotary, will host the annual Terrace Central Christmas Community Day.

This festive event will be held in the car park at the corner of Glenelg Street and Sturgeon Street in Raymond Terrace from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Highlights of the day include a Santa Claus parade, market stalls, free rides for kids, and photos with Santa.

Attendees can also buy raffle tickets for a chance to win a hamper of goods from Terrace Central shopping centre businesses.

“The raffle will be drawn at 2:00 pm, with all funds supporting Port Stephens Family and Neighbourhood Services’ domestic violence programs,” said Rotary Club President Adam Nicholas.

For further information, please contact Mr Nicholas on 0432 187 010 or email rotaryrtevents@gmail.com.