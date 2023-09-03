Funya at Unkya stallholder funds donated to ShoreTrack

THE ‘Funkya at Unkya’ Markets were again popular on Sunday 27 August, and in a uniting act of support, Eungai Reserve Management were pleased to announce that all stall fees from the day will be diverted as a donation to assist ShoreTrack in the wake of recent thefts and vandalism.

ShoreTrack is a local organisation dedicated to helping young people in achieving their aspirations.



“As we were lucky to have lots of support after our unfortunate shed fire last September, we decided to offer this funding, amounting to over $800, as a gesture of solidarity after the senseless losses ShoreTrack are enduring,” a Eungai Management spokesperson told News Of The Area.

As well as many of the regular stallholders, including the Yarrahapinni CWA and the Macksville Men’s Shed, the travelling ‘Forest of the Fallen’ exhibition erected their sombre yet moving display within the reserve boundaries, which attracted thoughtful reflection from visitors.

Other visitors included the indefatigable Yarrahapinni Walkers, who had been on a walking tour in and about Eungai Creek, and who welcomed a hot cuppa and the cool tunes delivered by ‘The Shufflemen’ on the central stage.

The vibrant market is a bi-monthly grass roots event with a ‘make it, bake it, sew it, grow it, recycle it’ philosophy, based on showcasing local products and produce.

As a socially and culturally significant asset to our community, overcoming recent unfortunate losses, the organisers reiterated, “While you’re here, check out our new picnic table, benches and shelter, down near the playground!”

For information about upcoming events, visit www.facebook.com/FunkyaUnkya.

By Jen HETHERINGTON