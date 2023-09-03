THE Urunga Small Sculpture Prize is fast becoming one of the premier rural sculpture competitions in NSW.

Conceived in 2018, the Urunga Small Sculpture Prize was originally locally based and all of the 40 to 50 entries in the first few years were from the local area.



In 2020 the Art Space Urunga received a small grant which allowed them to extend the reach of the Small Sculpture Prize for 2021.

They set up a stand-alone website, and began looking for entries from a wider area.

The Urunga Small Sculpture Prize is now national with $7,000.00 in prizes.

Now in its eighth year, the standard and number of entries has shot up to over 100.

The Opening Night and the announcement of first and second prizes will be on 16 September from 10:30 am to midday.

The exhibition of the entries will run from 16 September to 15 October.

To find out more visit www.artspaceurunga.com.

By Mick BIRTLES