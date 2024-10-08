Gloucester locals support a campaign to bring Tones and I to Gloucester



LOCAL Gloucester resident Jess Hay and her daughter Isabelle are big fans of Tones and I, the Australian singer/songwriter whose music appeals to all ages.

Jess has been following Tones and I since her breakout album in 2019 which contained the hit song Dance Monkey.



Both Jess and Isabelle are now eager to have Tones and I come to Gloucester.

“Tones and I made a comment on stage about visiting country towns,” Jess told the News Of The Area after the performer’s concert in Newcastle.

Inspired by this, Jess and Isabelle decided to follow-up to get Gloucester added to the touring schedule.

On Wednesday, 25 September, people of Gloucester were asked to gather at the oval to spell out Tones and I.

With the help of locals Deb Shealy, Billi-Jean King and Walt Stinson, 60 children and adults were photographed after creating a giant “TONES” with their bodies.

A video has also been made where community members encourage Tones and I to visit.

Jess Hay expressed her enthusiasm about the possibility, emphasising that it would “be fantastic”.

She has already received offers from people willing to give her a warm country welcome, so when contacting the singer’s management, Jess assured them that “Tones and I would be well looked after.”

Jess has created a Facebook group called “Tones and I – Gloucester Show” for all those who would like to support Isabelle and her campaign to add Gloucester to the tour.

By Wendy BUSWELL