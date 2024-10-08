Supermarket egg shortage not slowing Gloucester supply



GLOUCESTER residents are still enjoying a full country breakfast as other parts of the state deal with a shortage of eggs.

Whether you like your eggs scrambled, poached, or fried, local families can get their eggs conveniently at the farm door.



News Of The Area asked Gloucester egg farmers how they are keeping up with demand and distribution.

“We’re just lucky that we live out here and can house our chooks and get our own eggs,” said Amy Andrews of Full Belly Farms.

“You hear from friends and family that the egg shelves are bare.”

Due to the Avian influenza outbreak, larger supermarket chains have restricted the sale of egg cartons to two per person.

“People get worried there are no eggs about, so they stock up.

“It hasn’t affected me because we supply our own farm fresh eggs to close family and friends.

“When we have enough, we offer them for sale during our farm tours or when groups come.

“We are licensed with the food authority so when making breakfast boxes for the local Airbnbs we always add our own eggs in there because it’s a nicer touch when the eggs are fresh and local instead of from the shelf.

“Shelf eggs are a bit old by the time they reach the supermarket.”

According to Clayton Hattam of Hattam Farms on The Bucketts Way, “there’s definitely been a high demand.”

As that demand increases and supply decreases for city counterparts, locals and weekend visitors can look no further than the local Nabiac Farmers Market.

“You can find them in our produce stalls,” said Laura Pennington.

Farmers are always on the lookout for signs of illness in their poultry stock.

According to the Department of Primary Industries, these include “decreased feed and water consumption, darkening of the comb or swelling of the neck and head.”

By Meghan CORCORAN

