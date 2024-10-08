Country Music open mic music muster



ALL are welcome to walk up on stage and sing at this year’s Music Muster.

Some of Australia’s best country music performers found their voice busking on the streets of their hometown, so it’s possible tomorrow’s stars could be walking among us here in Gloucester.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Gloucester and District Country Music Club will be holding its Country Music Muster this weekend, 12-13 October, upstairs at the newly renovated Club Gloucester in Denison Street.

Aspiring singers can take inspiration from Oliver Anthony who recently went viral with his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” an anthem for the working class.

His lyrics about inflation, taxes, and food poverty hit the core of everyday life.

His song kicked off at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, with his husky soulful voice singing: “It’s a damn shame what the world’s gotten to, for people like me and people like you.”

The lyrics resonate with so many who understand the grit it takes “livin’ in the new world with an old soul” working in agricultural areas with “overtime hours for bullshit pay.”

The not-for-profit Country Music Muster started back in 1984.

There is no need for a manager or booking agent.

If you are a singer, songwriter, or musician, it might be worth a shot.

“We are reaching out to promote music of any form and offer a social outlet for people who enjoy music and may not get to other towns to experience it,” spokesperson Yvonne Edwards told the News Of The Area.

“We have WiFi mics, stands, amps, the whole thing. Come along and hook in.”

All ages are welcome, with the event to commence on Saturday, 12 October at 10am.

Prizemoney is on offer and all performances will be judged by the audience.

Local artists Shania Bonita, “Tink” Everett, Dakota Ellis, and eleven-year-old Travis McLachlan Ifield will be representing Gloucester.

A concert will also be held in the evening at 7pm with guest artist and Country Music Golden Guitar finalist Allison Forbes.

This is a fundraiser event and all proceeds will go to Cancer Research and the Westpac Helicopter.

The Gloucester Country Music Club also holds a monthly open mic where all are welcome to sing on stage.

For more details ask on the day.

By Meghan CORCORAN

