Woman faces court over alleged DV offences and threatening police



A WOMAN faced Raymond Terrace Local Court on Friday, 4 October, charged over alleged domestic violence offences and with threatening police during her arrest.

About 2.10am that morning police from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were patrolling the Tanilba Bay foreshore area, when they located and attempted to speak with a woman wanted over alleged domestic violence offences.



As police approached, the 27-year-old woman entered the water and allegedly attempted to swim away.

A short time later, the woman returned to shore before running to Tanilba Park, where she allegedly threatened police with a syringe.

Following police negotiations, the woman was arrested and taken to Maitland Police Station, where she was charged with three counts of destroy or damage property (domestic violence), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (domestic), and use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention.

Appearing before court on Friday, the accused was granted conditional bail and ordered to return on 8 May.