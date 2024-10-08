Raymond Terrace Lions Club smash fundraising record



THE Raymond Terrace Lions Club has raised $10,000 through its recent Biggest High Tea for the Australian Lions Childhood Cancer Research Foundation (ALCCRF), smashing previous records.

The ALCCRF was officially established in 2009 with an aim to increase survival rates of childhood cancer, in particular brain cancer, by supporting cancer research efforts.



“This is the third year that the Raymond Terrace Lions Club has held a Biggest High Tea with all funds going to ALCCRF,” said club member Annette Clark.

“The first year we were able to send through $3500.

“This year, due to an enormous amount of work by some dedicated people, we have managed to raise $10,000.”

Guest speaker at the event was Dr Ryan Dutchetel, who spoke powerfully and emotionally about the plight of children facing a cancer diagnosis.

Local businesses and community groups got on board with the fundraiser, providing donations, support and products.

“This year, a group of ladies created a ‘Quilt For A Cure’ with raffle tickets being sold for the past three months,” Annette said.

“This venture accounted for $4000 of the grand total.

“MarketPlace Raymond Terrace [also] continues to be a valued supporter of this cause at all levels.”

Terrace Showcase Jewellers, Terry White Chemmart, Blooms The Chemist, Capital Chemist, Empress Esthetic and Suzette’s Flair also provided significant support.

Annette thanked local residents for getting involved in this year’s event.

“Without the continued support of the people who attend the event every year, this result would not be possible.

“We are so privileged to be able to make this donation on behalf of this wonderful community we work in.”