Have your say on Botanic Gardens Draft Plan

IT is time to have your say about the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden Draft Plan of Management, designed to take the Coffs Coast’s astounding natural asset into the future.

“The Botanic Garden is a hugely important part of the City of Coffs Harbour for locals and visitors alike,” said City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Paul Amos.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“It’s an oasis of natural beauty, a place for scientific research and a popular event space right on the doorstep of the city centre.”

The Friends of the Botanic Garden have had important input into the draft plan.

“The Botanic Garden was born out of local community action starting fifty years ago this year, with a lot of voluntary hard work to protect and restore the site to become the asset it is today for conservation, education and community enrichment,” Graham Tupper, President of the Friends of the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden told News Of The Area.

“The Friends of the Botanic Garden are pleased to see these aims embedded into the Draft Plan of Management.

“We encourage residents to have their say on the plan and help us to enhance our green oasis at the heart of a city by ensuring there is adequate support to keep it well maintained into the future,” urged Graham.

Cr Amos said Coffs Harbour was lucky to be able to “boast such a long-established and beautiful Botanic Garden”.

“I’m delighted that the Friends of the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden, and the other volunteers who have lavished such care on the Garden over many years, have provided input into the proposed Draft Plan.

“It’s fantastic that they will continue to play a significant role in the Garden’s future growth and development.”

The Draft Plan of Management for the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden is one of a series of Plans of Management that City of Coffs Harbour is undertaking for all NSW Government Crown Reserves classified as ‘community land’ – and for which City of Coffs Harbour is the Crown Land Manager.

The approved Draft Plan can now be viewed on City of Coffs Harbour’s Have Your Say website.

Submissions are open until Thursday 27 October 2022.

By Andrea FERRARI