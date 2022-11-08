Hawks Nest artist exhibits in Manning Regional Art Gallery

HAWKS Nest local Leonie Reisberg is currently exhibiting a collection of fine art photographs at the Manning Regional Art Gallery in Taree.

The exhibition is a retrospective collection with over 50 years of photography on display.



The imagery includes a variety of subject matter including people, portraits, objects and places including the beautiful scenery of the Myall region photographed over the past five years.

The artworks include a mix of monochrome and colour and a blend of photographic styles including polaroids and panoramas.

Leonie Reisberg told News Of The Area, “My favourite piece which is on display is of a little five year old girl who is wearing a tutu in her backyard with a sprinkler on – in the background is her great, great grandmother.”

This child is now a lawyer with a family of her own.

Leonie can often be seen taking images around the Hawks Nest area, inspired by things that capture her curiosity.

The unusual and things that don’t quite fit are among the things which Leonie’s work documents.

One of Leonie’s works on display is ‘Your Mind Will Set You Free’ and the image is of a sculpture of Buddha’s head which is partially unpacked, leaving Buddah appearing caged within a crate.

All of Leonie’s artworks have titles and some have stories behind them, they are framed limited editions and are available for sale.

By Marian SAMPSON