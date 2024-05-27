Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



LADY Veterans Golf Competition

For those not in the know, this is a unique and special golfing event held each Thursday for lady golfers over the age of 50. It’s all about being social, active, and having fun. And of course, playing golf. We have a large core of lady vets who turn out each week, often up to 50 or more, and the energy around the players on the course and in the clubhouse is always big on fun and laughter.

Vets golf is played over 9 holes, and simply turning up is probably the most important part of the competition. You actually score points just for coming! These points accumulate over time, and before you know it you’ve amassed enough to take your nett score down to single figures, even into negative figures. So your gross score, minus your handicap, minus your bonus points generates your total. It always looks impressive on paper to score 2 or 3! And there’s often a bit of friendly sledging about who’s got all the points and is most likely to win next. The winner loses all of their bonus points, so it’s bound to be a long time before the next win.

The recent dismal weather has played havoc with our fixtures, with both Saturday 18th and Tuesday 21st May ladies competitions washed out. But while Thursday morning started off cool and drizzly, that didn’t hold back the 47 ladies who turned out for Lady Veterans 9 Hole Comp. The ground was obviously still quite soft in places, and the sand buckets needed refilling a few times around the course to deal with the divots. It took a lot of us a few more shots than normal to get to end of today’s round, but everyone just seemed happy to be able to get out there and play today.

Results for Thursday 23rd May 2024

1st Liz Ross on 4 C/B; 2nd Ann Browning 4; 3rd Marg Bonney 5; 4th Judy Benson 6 C/B; 5th Pat Marr 6.

There were also 5 chip ins today from, Marie Pegram on the 2nd, Janet Merryweather on the temporary green on the 4th , Barb Birmingham and Deb Andrews on the 5th, and Sue Kovacs on the 18th.

Congratulations to our winners today – well played ladies!

Prior to today’s presentation, the Lady Veterans observed a minute’s silence for the late Helen McGuire, fondly remembered for her many years of membership, friendship and good humour within the golfing community. She will be sadly missed.

By Dianne BOWES