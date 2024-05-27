Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club



THIS story begins on Thursday 1st February, 2024 day 1 of play NDWBA Pennant Season, the following is a tale of determination, team work, training, coaching and great bowling, ( perhaps I should say blood, sweat and tears).

TGWBC had 2 Grade 3 sides entered in this Pennant Competition, Grade 3 White and Grade 3 Blue. Pennants concluded on Tuesday 27th February our Grade 3 White coming first in their section hence progressing to the Post Sectional Play-Offs. These were contested on Monday 4th March at Raymond Terrace Bowling Club, another story of success our ladies defeated a Soldiers Point side 54 v 32 winning a NDWBA Pennant flag, 11 years since this was last achieved. The next step the Regional Finals played on the Monday 8th & Tuesday 9th April again at Raymond Terrace. On day 1 of play they convincingly defeated Scone 65 v 18, a tough contest the next day against East Cessnock our ladies winning by 1 shot 43 v 42. This win meant not only was this Pennant side the first to bowl/win at a Regional Final but our first ever team to bowl at a State Pennant Final to be played at Ballina, Tuesday 21st to Thursday 23rd May. Day 1 our ladies had a good win against St Johns Park, the next morning went down to a side from Penrith but coming second in their section they qualified for Round 1 of the Finals here a win against Nyngan 39 v 35. Semi Final the next morning resulted in a win for Tea Gardens v West Tamworth 44 v 30, this match concluded on the 41st end. Now to the end of this story the Final and what an ending TGWBC Grade 3 White demolished Tuncurry after 39 ends the score 56 v 31. TGWBC will be 69 years old in November congratulations, well done and every accolade to the team consisting of Bev Harrington, Lynne Green, Gay Pezet and Robyn Beaumont and the the other half of the side Lyn Nightingale, Robyn Webster, Karen Green and Pat Baker also to the reserves Deyonne Page and Irene Roberts for bringing home our first State Pennant Flag. Thanks for your good bowling as well to Lorraine Murphy and Sheila Rattray who bowled in the side earlier in the season.

No social bowls played Tuesday 21st May due to rain. Results from Thursday 23rd May as follows a win to Jan Coomer, Ingrid Luck and Judy McGavock 16 v Maryanne Cuss, Judi Polak and Dale Winter 12. Lynda Richards and Preccy Swaddling defeated Sue Morris and Jean Glover 15 v 13 and an 11 all draw to Kay Berczelly and Jane Uff v Kris MacDonald and Carol Hayden. The winners on the day winning with the highest margin were Jan, Ingrid and Judy.

By Lynda RICHARDS