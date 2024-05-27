Tea Gardens Soccer Club



THURSDAY afternoon training was well attended with our volunteer trainers passing on their knowledge to a large keen bunch of players.

Saturday morning saw games played from round 4 of our local draw, with a near perfect day for our players and spectators.

In the Minis grade (5,6,7yrs), game 1 refereed by Tasha Howard was between the Karuah RSL Wobbegong Sharks scoring 0 to the Aussie Roofing & Guttering Reef Sharks slotting 6.

Tasha also refereed game 2 that resulted in Myall Lakes Butchers Port Jackson Sharks and the Lofty Cranes Shovel Nose Sharks ending with the Shovel Nose Sharks ahead 12/5.

Our popular Hook’n Cook player of the day vouchers were awarded to Owen Dennis, Lisa Franks, Mitali Nolan and Emily Coleman.

Game 1 in the Midis’ grade (8,9,10 yrs) the Grey Nurse Sharks and the Mako Sharks in a very close tussle ending in the Makos ahead 4 to 3 when our new volunteer referee Karen blew the full-time whistle.

Game 2 saw Ray White Real Estate Bull Sharks stay in front of the Tea Gardens Auto Electrics Hammerheads Sharks with the final score of 8 / 1 to the Hammerheads

The proud recipients of our “Hook N Cook Player of The Day” vouchers were Oliver Azzopardi, Kobi Franks, Harris Ford and Alex McShane. Go grab some fish’n chips kids, enjoy those vouchers.

The Junior grade training was ably handled by Andrew McCormack from Hawks Nest Golf Club Pro Shop, thank you Andrew, with a fun game following between the Mumms on Myall Tiger Sharks and the Myall Pharmacy Bronze Whalers. Our new referee Karen officiated over this one as well.

Anyone out there who is looking to enrich their life by volunteering in your local community, please come along and have a chat.

Thanks to our volunteers Colleen, Wink, Brownie and “the two grannies” Anne and Donna for keeping everyone happy by helping to run our popular canteen this week. Cheers!

By Shayne REYNOLDS

