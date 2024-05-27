Junior Hawks win host of home games



CLEAR skies met the gala of home games for the Myall River Hawks JRLFC at Myall Park on Saturday morning, 25 May.

Backing off their brush with stardom from the Wide World of Sports (WWOS) training visit earlier in the week, all home games were glorious victories for the Hawks, in what was a truly fun and wholesome day at the home field.

The U6s, and their parents, started bright and early, the former burning up their limitless energy in a friendly game of tag-footy with Raymond Terrace, exhibiting the young sportsmanship we all want to see, especially as the visitors had to lend the Hawks two players to make up the numbers, while coaches acted as referees and helped the kids learn and practice the game.

The U9s played Nelson Bay, in what became a high-scorer for both sides, keeping the pace back and forth along the field.

Both teams scored tries almost every time they took possession – the future of both clubs seems bright.

Next, the field suddenly expanded as the U11s took to the pitch, and some players found that with the right off-field incentives, the tries can come thick and fast.

The U11s wore their game faces, rocking into half-time leading Swansea 18-12, the stars of the WWOS interviews on training night leading the team of many serious young players to several good tries and solid conversions, and confidence in the future of the Club’s Senior Men’s and Women’s teams.

At two minutes to go, the Hawks were up 30-24, and the tension ratcheted noticeably after a knock-on against the Hawks gave Swansea possession with just enough time to possibly equalise with a converted try.

For the Hawks, it was the difference between a draw or victory, and their defence held to take the game, and both sides sang their songs, regardless of the outcome.

Try scorers for the juniors at home: U9s: Talen and Kari; U11s: Izaiah, Mariah and Billy; U16s: Braydan (x2), Blake (x2) and #12 (x1), and the U-15s Women’s Tackle played away at Dora Creek, with one try to Kalli.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

