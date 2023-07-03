Hawks Nest, prime position near the beach

CATEGORY: Townhouse.

ADDRESS: 3/16 Bennett Street

HAWKS NEST.

PRICE: $825,000.

A FANTASTIC opportunity exists right now if living near the beach, with little maintenance, is something you are after.

Perhaps a property for the family weekend getaways and holidays?

This special property fits the bill for all the options.

Positioned in a super-convenient location, only one street back from Bennetts Beach, and boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a double lock-up garage with internal access, along with a large corner courtyard, there is ample room to make this your own special place.

Upstairs you will find the open plan lounge and dining area featuring polished floorboards, a split system air conditioner, two spacious bedrooms with built-in robes and ceiling fans, a stylish kitchen and a modern bathroom.

There is nothing to do except settle right in, it’s all ready for you!

Downstairs has the double lock-up garage with internal access, combined laundry/ensuite and the thirrd bedroom with access to the rear courtyard.

Bennetts Beach is literally around the corner while the golf club, shops, cafes and restaurants are only a short distance away.

It’s a perfect position, nestled quietly at the back of the complex for complete privacy, this is the one for you.

Do not miss this opportunity.

Phone First National Real Estate today to arrange a private inspection.

Inspections are by appointment only, phone John Rumble on 0425 289 200 to arrange.