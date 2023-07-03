Bulahdelah Golf Club News

THE ladies played the June Monthly Mug stroke round on Wednesday June 28th, and M.South won the mug with 72nett. T-L.Smith won the jackpot.

Twenty-two Vets played a stroke round on Thursday 29th, and 3 players came in with 69nett! On c/b, K.Martin was 1st, T.Crowther 2nd and D.Harvey 3rd. D.Burns and C.Littlechild got NTPs.

Saturday July 1st was a Stableford event and the course was tough with a cold SW wind and difficult pin placements.

The men’s winner was M.Moss with 34pts on a c/b from T.Griffis. C.Littlechild was the only player to hit the 6th, 8th or 15th and T.Carroll won the $28- Jackpot on the 17th. Long drivers were T.Carroll, Al.Benson, Z.Watt and T-L.Smith.

M.South was the ladies’ winner (again) with 35pts from B.Newton with 34 pts on a c/b from A.Benson.

The Club’s AGM is on Saturday July 8th at 9am, followed by a shotgun start, Medley Stableford.

By Thora-Lou SMITH