Headspace Coffs Harbour takes collective approach to youth mental health



INSPIRATION and commitment permeated the atmosphere amongst attendees at headspace Coffs Harbour’s Open Evening on Monday 20 November, featuring Professor Patrick McGorry AO, Founding Director of the headspace National Youth Mental Health Foundation.

Hosted at the organisation’s Little Street offices, the event spoke to the critical issues surrounding youth mental health in the Coffs Harbour region.



Insights from Health Voyage CEO Tazmyn Jewell and headspace Coffs Harbour Clinical Lead Alex Barr, along with headspace psychologist Emily Fraser, were complemented by the impactful telling of the personal journey of heapspace’s Charlie Callon-Butler.

Her firsthand account left attendees inspired and impressed.

The evening provided a rare chance for attendees to delve into Professor McGorry’s perspective on the evolving landscape of youth mental health.

Professor McGorry shed light on innovative solutions to counteract the ongoing youth mental health crisis.

With around 50 attendees from the local health industry, the event demonstrated the shared commitment of our community to addressing the pressing issues in youth mental health.

Beyond the invaluable insights, the event offered guests the opportunity to tour the centre and engage with the dedicated headspace staff actively involved in addressing the youth mental health crisis.

For professionals in the physical and mental health sectors, the evening became a hub for networking and collaboration, fostering a community-wide commitment to collectively tackle these challenges.

Professor McGorry’s insights, combined with the dedication of the headspace team, underscored the importance of a collective effort to navigate the challenges ahead.

The event showcased the potential employment opportunities at headspace Coffs Harbour, ranging from positions for General Practitioners to Allied Health professionals and clinical psychology registrars.

The headspace team expressed a continuous search for motivated individuals passionate about the mental health and well-being of young people in the community.

Local general practitioners interested in flexible work at headspace Coffs Harbour are encouraged to contact headspace Centre Manager Suzanne O’Donnell on (02) 6652 1878.

headspace Coffs Harbour is operated by Health Voyage Ltd and funded by Healthy North Coast.

By Andrea FERRARI