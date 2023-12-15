Sawtell Carols by Candlelight now on the Village Green



THE new venue for Sawtell Carols by Candlelight is the Village Green at Big4 Caravan Park, with the free event taking place on the evening of Wednesday 20 December.

The Carols event is again proudly presented by the Sawtell Uniting Church and friends.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The week before Christmas, Sawtell’s 162-year-old recreation reserve will be a focus for family fun, when traditional Christmas Carols are sung, children’s eyes are bright, and Christmas goodwill is shared,” Sawtell Uniting Church’s Carols team member Chris Dunkerley told News Of The Area.

“It is a family friendly opportunity to enjoy a night out as a community, with family and friends in this lovely historic location, joining in the advent celebration.

“There will again be a mix of volunteering professional and experienced musicians and a small choir coming together from our community but most importantly joining with all those gathered to make the evening a success,” he said.

Song books and electric candles will be available on the night.

A donation is appreciated, which will go to the Boambee Rural Fire Brigade.

Fire and Rescue Station 441 Sawtell will be assisting Santa Claus.

“As at heart this is our local community coming together, we are thrilled to be able to work at this time of year with these two worthy local groups,” said Chris.

Come from 6pm to set up your family picnic, or just arrive before Santa visits at 7.15pm, with the traditional Carol singing starting at 7:30pm.

“We’ll farewell Santa with a rendition of ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’, and then as you join in with the choir, we’ll move through the song book with favourites like ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Joy to the World’, and also with a distinctly Australian flavour ‘The Silver Stars are in the Sky’.”

For updates, including bad weather news, keep an eye on www.facebook.com/Sawtell-Carols-by-Candlelight-292799531577565/

Essential parking only onsite.

You are welcome to bring your own food, and there will be some food and drink vans on site.

By Andrea FERRARI