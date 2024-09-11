Heartbreaking Grand Final loss for the Nambucca Strikers



THE Nambucca Strikers have come heartbreakingly close to Grand Final glory, going down 3-2 to the Northern Storm in last Saturday’s Women’s Division 2 South decider at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Strikers coach Rhys Jones said the match showed how far female football had come in the region.

“In a highly competitive and see-sawing match both teams showed the Coffs Coast how much female football has progressed, with end-to-end attacking football and great individual performances in front of a very vocal and supportive crowd,” he said.

The Strikers scored early through young forward Anna-Lee Jarrett-Crookes before the Storm equalised through Piper Koelmeyer.

The Storm then took the lead through Kismet Buckly Nash two minutes before halftime.

A goal down, coach Jones made a tactical change with the introduction of the experienced Cheree Chapman, who made an immediate impact.

In the 53rd minute, prolific Strikers’ forward Sarah Mander was brought down after a driving run into the penalty box.

Mander stepped up and converted from the spot to equalise the scores at 2-2.

Both sides had chances to win the game, with Nambucca’s keeper making a series of terrific saves to keep her side in the contest.

In the 77th minute the Northern Storm’s Piper Kolemayer scored her second of the day to seal the match.

Following the final whistle Jones said the Storm were “worthy champions”.

“As predicted, it was a classic match up of youth and experience on both sides.

“Storm coach Rhys Gilleland led a very well drilled and skillful side today.

“They are a credit to their club and to women’s football; they were just too good for us on the day.”

Praising his team’s fighting spirit, Jones reserved special praise for goalkeeper Rhiannon Cooke.

“She dominated her area and kept the Strikers in the hunt,” Jones said.

“It was a truly goalkeeping masterclass.”

Jones then signed off the 2024 season with gratitude for his club colleagues.

“I would like to thank Manager Kelly Trisely for her work and support, and our small group of supporters who show up for every game to support and encourage our group.

“The girls from Nambucca proved again throughout the season that they are a team not to be taken lightly.

“They play with commitment, effort and all things good in football.

“They are a family and they represent themselves with honour and pride,” concluded Jones.

By David WIGLEY