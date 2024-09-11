Young Nambucca Valley Lions enjoy the experience of a lifetime

A GROUP of up-and-coming football players from the Nambucca Valley Lions made the trip to the state’s capital last weekend to witness the thrilling preliminary final between the Sydney Swans and the GWS Giants at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The sold-out match drew a crowd of 43,000 passionate footy fans, creating an electric atmosphere that was a first for most of the young Lions.

However the excitement didn’t end there.

The fourteen lucky Lions players had the incredible opportunity to take to the SCG themselves, playing on the hallowed turf during halftime.

“We were provided with an opportunity to put in an expression of interest to take part and, luckily for us, we were able to go to Sydney for a preliminary final,” Nambucca Valley Lions Auskick coordinator Renee Stanton told News Of The Area.

“During half time in the big game our players were able to play football on the ground and one of our own, fourteen-year-old Oswayo Childs-Haslam, was able to go out and referee them, providing a top role model for the younger kids and also practicing some great leadership skills.”

The AFL provided the tickets, with the Lions only required to cover their own transport and accommodation costs.

“It was the third time our club has been provided such an opportunity and it does so much to inspire our kids to continue their involvement in the great game of Australian Rules Football,” added Ms Stanton.

By Mick BIRTLES

