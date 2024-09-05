Heroic Nambucca Strikers to play for Grand Final glory



THE Nambucca Strikers booked their place into the Women’s Division 2 Grand Final on Saturday, defeating the Corindi Breakers 3-1 after extra time in Corindi.

The Strikers opened the game well, breaking the deadlock midway through the first half courtesy of mercurial forward Wulaaren Walker.

Intercepting a poor goal kick, Walker, with a single touch, smashed the ball into the corner of the net to give her side a 1-0 lead.

A minute before the half-time break, Corindi equalised through Jasmin Blackadder.

With the match finely poised at 1-1, Corindi came out strong in the second half, however could not find a winner in regular time.

As extra time approached, Strikers coach Rhys Jones had one last opportunity to inspire his players, with a place in the Grand Final on the line.

He reminded his players their season rested on the next 30 minutes of football.

“The teamtalk sparked a big reaction and right from the outset they began to drive hard at a tiring Corindi,” Jones told NOTA.

In the 93rd minute, Walker again lost her marker and with scintillating pace slotted the ball past the Corindi keeper.

The Strikers weren’t done however, with Walker completing her hat-trick early in the second period of extra time.

Jones reflected on the rollercoaster ride of reaching the Grand Final and the outpouring of emotions that followed.

“Players and supporters alike were ecstatic,” he said.

“This is a team of fighters that stands up for each other when all the chips are down.

“This team has quietly developed over the last few years of just missing out.

“Now they are in the final.”

Relishing a Grand Final against premiership winners Northern Storm, the Strikers coach says the match up “should be a classic”.

The Grand Final kicks off at 10:45am at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Saturday 7 September.

By David WIGLEY