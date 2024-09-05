Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club





FANTASTIC weather and our Course in the best condition this year, made for a wonderful week of golf for our visiting Veterans and for the Island Classic over the weekend. A capacity field of 134 players from 55 various golf clubs from Queensland, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania – many making a return to Nambucca for annual group re-unions. It was great to catch up with old friends, and make lots of new ones.

On Monday, the Vets plays an Irish Stableford, where the players took the best 1 score for the first 3 Holes, then the best 2 scores on the next three holes and the best 3 scores on the next 3 holes – then repeated this process on the back 9 Holes – no wonder it’s called an “Irish”. Our past Life Member, Ian Vidler, had always insisted on this event as a means of getting our visitors used to the uniqueness of the Nambucca Island course and so we carry on this tradition in his honour.

On Tuesday & Thursday, they played a 36 Hole Stableford event with the best golfer awarded the NSWVGA Shield presnted by Councillor Peter Taylor. Sheila Caulfield from Wyong scored 82 points to win the Women’s Shield from her nearest rival Karen Schniterling from St.Helens 72. The Men’s shield went to John Manning from Sanctuary Cove with net 81, round 1 leader William Osborne from Tanilba Bay close behind 80. Special mention for John Bowron from Everglades who had a sizzling 46 points (68 off the stick!) on Tuesday and winner of 36 Hole scratch. Not only that, but John, who I believe is 76, has played 8 shots under under his age – only at Nambucca! A great round, John!

Friday’s closing event was 4BBB Stableford, followed by Presentation Lunch – Full results for the week are avaiable on the Club’s website – www.namgolf.com

On Wednesday, our Members got the course back for a Medley Stableford. Andrew Mackinnon (17) won Division 1 (0 to 22) with 41 points from Paddy Byrne (22) 39 points. Raymond Guiana won Division 2 (23 to 45) with 38 points from Garry Thurlow (26) 37 points. The Ball Rundown to 33 points on c/b. Geoff McCann canned the Longest Putt on the “Ecomist” sponsored 2nd Hole, other NTP’s to Michael Jolly on 7, Andrew Mackinnon on 8 & 13, Ashton Herbert got Stu’s ball on 15 and Stuart Johnston pocketed the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

A record field of 188 players on Saturday, 156 on Sunday for the Annual Island Classic, sponsored by Midcoast Trucks, BCIB Insurance Brokers & Sunny Corner Pastures Luxury Retreat. There were players from 85 Clubs, including 18 who travel from Uralla every year for the event. The long awaited opening of our rebuilt 12th Green was in play for the event. Major Trophies were presented by Adrienne Smith (Sunny Corner). In the Men’s competition, Greg McCoy was the scratch winner with 61 from Robbie Porter from Uralla 54. Net winners were Murray Robertson from Bonville 73 (Div 1), Jeff Robinson from Coffs Harbour 72 (Div 2) and our own Dennis Ashton 75 (Div 3). In the Ladies competition, Kerrie Eichorn was the scratch winner 49 on c/b from Natalie Titcume (Bonville). Net Winner was Donna Easey 75. Full details are available on the Club’s website & member’s Portal. Unclaimed trophies can be claimed from the Office, Ball Rundowns & NTP’s from the Pro Shop.

See you on the Island.

By Geoffrey McCANN