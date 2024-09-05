11/20 St Lucia Place, Bonny Hills is on the market with Elders Camden Haven



11/20 St Lucia Place, Bonny Hills

DISCOVER the ultimate coastal lifestyle in this beautifully presented home at 11/20 St Lucia Place, Bonny Hills.

Perfectly positioned just moments from the pristine sands of Rainbow Beach, this modern home offers a blend of comfort and convenience in a serene setting.

Step inside to find a spacious open-plan living area that seamlessly flows into a sun-drenched alfresco, perfect for entertaining or enjoying a quiet morning coffee.

The well-appointed kitchen features quality appliances, ample storage and a sleek design that will impress any home cook.

Designed with three generous bedrooms, including a master suite with an ensuite, this home also includes contemporary bathrooms with quality finishes and floor to ceiling tiling, double garage with remote access, ducted air conditioning, solar electricity, solar hot water, and a manageable yard, perfect for a small garden or easy maintenance.

Nestled in the sought-after ‘St Lucia Rise’ gated community, this home offers both privacy and tranquillity.

Don’t miss this opportunity to secure your piece of paradise in one of the Mid North Coast’s most desirable locations.

For more information, contact Rosie Model at Elders Real Estate Camden Haven.