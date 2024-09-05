Kew armed robbery: two men arrested, police searching for a third



TWO men are in custody and a third is wanted for questioning over the alleged armed robbery of a Kew hotel earlier this year.

Police were called to the licensed premises on Ocean Drive about 10.25pm on Saturday, 20 January.



They were told three men had broken-in and threatened staff with bladed weapons before leaving with cash.

The staff members were uninjured.

Detectives from the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad established Strike Force Sandler to investigate the incident.

They located the getaway car in bushland near Port Macquarie Airport.

It was an allegedly stolen blue Subaru WRX sedan with the NSW registration DLV62B.

Following extensive investigations, detectives arrested Jacob Lee Cochrane and Isaac Thomas Dumas at Kempsey Police Station on Wednesday, 28 August.

Both were charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence (people there), steal motor vehicle and robbery in company.

They appeared before Magistrate Juliana Crofts in Kempsey Local Court the following day.

Neither applied for bail and it was formally refused.

They will appear again in court on 24 October.

Meantime, police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a third man.

He was seen on security video sitting in the front passenger seat of the WRX before the time of the alleged robbery.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or dashcam vision of the car at the time of the incident, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

By Sue STEPHENSON

