Hooked on Camden Haven: Family fun and fishing frenzy





ANGLERS are eagerly anticipating the upcoming weekend as the forecast is looking promising after a chilly spell. With conditions expected to improve, both inshore and offshore enthusiasts are gearing up for some exciting fishing. However, it’s important to exercise caution when venturing offshore due to the ongoing whale migration.

The Camden Haven River region has been producing some excellent catches of drummer, particularly around Perpendicular Point.



Anglers targeting both rock and offshore areas have also reported success with mulloway.

For fishing on the beaches, the odd school of salmon are appearing with small metals proving irresistible to these hard fighting fish.

A few tailor are also travelling with the salmon, although not in great numbers.

Both North Haven Beach and Rainbow Beach are holding reasonable numbers of bream and a few flathead, while for mulloway enthusiasts, the better reports continue to come from the Lake Cathie area.

As the full moon approaches, inshore reef enthusiasts can expect to encounter snapper, with soft plastics and vibes proving effective lures.

Lake Cathie has been a popular spot for families during the school holidays.

The magical and blue waters at high tide have attracted not only swimmers braving the cooler water but anglers as well. Junior anglers have been enjoying success with bream, luderick, and even the occasional mulloway.

The beachfront has also provided opportunities for catching tailor and salmon.

Moving up the coast to the Hastings River, luderick anglers might find slightly tougher conditions, although the breakwalls remain a viable option with green weed or cabbage as bait.

Bream fishing has shown improvement, with Limeburners Creek producing some quality catches. Prawns and mullet gut have been reliable choices for bait.

Flathead numbers remain steady.

For those targeting tailor, Point Plomer and Queens have delivered some impressive catches, while the Lighthouse area has been productive for both tailor and bream.

Early morning sessions have been particularly rewarding for bream anglers.

Offshore enthusiasts are looking forward to the weekend with optimism, as the forecast is favourable for venturing out on Saturday. Kingfish numbers are on the rise, with knife jigs being the preferred method as leatherjackets have certainly made their presence known and may cause havoc for anglers on those deeper reefs.

Snapper are still present, and anglers using lures have been enjoying success with larger specimens.

By Kate SHELTON