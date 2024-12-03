‘Huge, huge result’ for Stadium Drive hockey facility



THE region’s sporting fraternity is jumping for joy after the announcement of major funding for the Hockey Coffs Coast facility on Stadium Drive.

On Tuesday, Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh and Mayor Nikki Williams attended the hockey centre to celebrate the awarding of $800,000 in NSW Government funding to upgrade the synthetic field.



The field was closed earlier this year after the playing surface was deemed unfit for play.

“Back in July, Hockey Coffs Coast members were heartbroken when the field was closed due to safety concerns over the playing surface,” Mr Singh said.

“The hockey centre’s future was thrown into doubt, sending shockwaves through our entire community.”

Mr Singh highlighted the importance of stakeholder collaboration in achieving successful outcomes.

“From day one I supported Hockey Coffs Coast’s pleas for help from the State Government and at every opportunity I emphasised the urgency of the situation with the Minister for Sport, Steve Kamper.

“By working alongside City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Nikki Williams, Hockey Coffs Coast president Dean Herbert and Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan on behalf of our community, we were able to achieve the important outcome which we’re celebrating today.

“It’s an outcome which now provides certainty for Hockey Coffs Coast and its 500 members.”

Newly elected Mayor Nikki Williams described the funding win as a “huge, huge result”.

“This is a testament to what can happen when all levels of government and all sides of politics come together,” Cr Williams said.

“I’m fortunate to have the support of our local member, Gurmesh Singh.

“As soon as I was elected, we discussed this issue, boarded a plane to Sydney, and spoke with the Minister of Sport, who represents a different political party than our local member.

“This is collaboration on three fronts, and it’s how you make things happen and deliver for the community.”

She expressed relief at achieving a result after “a challenging few months”.

“I’ve lost count of the number of phone calls Dean (Herbert) and I have had.

“There have been tears, frustration, and countless obstacles.

“Nothing happens quickly, but today I’m absolutely over the moon and I know the hockey club feels the same way.”

Hockey Coffs Coast President Dean Herbert said the funding would secure the future of hockey in the region.

“This means we have a promising future and the chance to showcase hockey on our beautiful coast – not just for hockey itself, but for the entire community,” Herbert said.

“It’s been a lot of hard work behind the scenes, supporting Nikki (Williams) and Gurmesh (Singh) in mending relationships with state and federal parliaments to get the sporting precincts up and running.

“This is huge for the whole community around Coffs Harbour.”

Herbert also highlighted the potential long-term impact of the funding, hinting at further expansion.

“For the coast to feature a state-of-the-art facility, with the potential for a second turf field and expanded parking, it’s going to be fantastic.

“This opens doors for future generations, from young kids to masters athletes and even future Olympians.”

Mayor Williams said opportunity now exists to expand hockey on the Coffs Coast.

“If we continue planning for the second field, which was always part of the vision, it means we could host State Cups, World Championships, and even serve as a training hub for teams from around the world in the lead-up to the 2032 Olympics,” she said.

“This gives our kids the chance to be inspired by world-class athletes.”

Minister for Sport Steve Kamper said the NSW Government is “pleased to be able to provide this funding…to ensure the entire region’s female players can play at a safe and inclusive facility”.

The funding announcement was also welcomed by the sport’s parent body, Hockey NSW.

“We are thrilled to receive the news that the NSW Government, Coffs Council and Hockey Coffs Coast have committed to funding the critical pitch replacement work at the Coffs Hockey Centre,” CEO Matt Bulkeley said.

“Hockey NSW looks forward to utilising this updated venue in the near future for development programs such as Centre of Development, Hookin2Hockey and other come and try days to support the participation and growth of hockey in the region.”

By David WIGLEY

