Letter to the Editor: care and devotion under difficult circumstances



DEAR News Of The Area,

IN the early hours of 7 November my wife had to call an ambulance for me as I was unconscious and she could not revive me.

Three ambulances arrived shortly.

In the meantime the operator was calmly telling my wife what to do.

As I was being loaded into the ambulance I regained consciousness.

I was taken to the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital and taken into ED.

After a couple of days I was transferred to the Coronary Care Unit where I stayed until I was fitted with a pacemaker.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Ambos and all the hospital staff for their fantastic care.

Their care and devotion under difficult circumstances is remarkable.

Regards David LEE,

Coffs Harbour.