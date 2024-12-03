Letter to the Editor: Cost of Koala National Park



DEAR News Of The Area,

IN response to your article on the cost of the Great Koala National Park.

I would like to remind you that in February 2022 the Federal Government declared the koala an “endangered species” in NSW, QLD and the ACT.

The Australian Koala Foundation shows that our region of Cowper has the largest koala population in NSW but it is in decline.

What is the cost of extinction?

Australia has the worst rate of mammal extinction in the world. Something we should all be ashamed of.

Our native forests are a finite resource and so are the many species that depend on them for survival.

Through a lack of vision, planning and action successive governments have failed to support and future proof the timber industry.

Thousands of plantations could have been planted 30 or 40 years ago.

The science is there to support the industry of fast growing, renewable timbers.

In Europe where many forests were depleted centuries ago, new and exciting hybrid timbers are being created from renewable sources. These products are strong enough to build multi storied buildings.

The widespread environmental destruction of habitat, rivers and life cannot continue.

NSW has a proud history of creating National Parks.

This legacy of creating protected areas, beginning with Royal and Ku-ring-gai Chase National Parks, the second and third oldest in the world.

The forests of the North Coast are amongst the most biodiverse in the world and need to be protected.

The management of National Parks has been fully funded by the NSW Government in recognition of their environmental, social and recreational importance

Tourism and carbon trading could create future income and jobs.

It is possible to protect jobs and the environment.

Please save the koala by implementing the full recommendations of the Great Koala National Park.

Regards,

Ms Christine VONK.