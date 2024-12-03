Coffs Suns junior basketballers win North Coast Shield



COFFS Harbour Suns Under 12s Boys are North Coast champions after winning the grand final of their recent representative season.

The Suns juniors won their division at the North Coast Shield finals in Ballina.

The Under 12s Boys Red team took home the shield after a six-point win in their grand final against the at-home Ballina Breakers.

The win saw them avenge their one-point defeat to Ballina in their semi-final.

The Suns qualified for the grand final after defeating the Bellinger Valley Braves by four points in their preliminary final.

The grand final victory capped off a tremendous season in which they went through the regular season undefeated, and lost just once on their way to winning the shield against teams from across the North Coast.

The Suns Under 12s Black team also qualified for the finals, but bowed out in the first round.

A Suns spokesperson gave a report of how their teams fared in Ballina.

“Our 12s Boys Red lost a tight semi by one point against Ballina Breakers Teal, which saw them have to face Valley Braves in the preliminary final later in the day.

“They dug deep to win their way to the grand final beating the Braves by four points.

“A rematch with Ballina Breakers Teal saw a cracker of a game and our Suns boys fought hard to get the win by six points.

“Our 12 Boys Black put up a determined performance but unfortunately went down to a strong Ballina Breakers Navy side, ending their season.

“The boys have come so far and we look forward to seeing them on court next year.

“Congratulations again to both teams and all players, coaches, managers and family support crews involved.”

By Aiden BURGESS

