Suns women finish at top of the ladder



COFFS Harbour Suns women will take some winning momentum into their finals series, after finishing on top of the Sunshine Basketball Conference ladder in their latest representative season.

The Suns women finished their regular season with an 81-36 win against the Byron Bay Beez at Sportz Central.

Kira Juffermans topscored with 28 points, and Alexis Plater scored 21 points.

The win was their sixth straight and saw them finish with a record of eight wins from their nine games in the Far North Coast’s premier representative competition.

The Suns women now play the Ballina Breakers in their semi-final.

This season’s finals series are being held on 14-15 December in Byron Bay.

The Coffs Harbour Suns men lost a nail-biter to the Byron Bay Beez, going down 84-82 in their final game of the regular season.

The Suns men pushed Byron all the way, almost pulling off the comeback win after trailing for most of the game.

The Suns held a 20-18 lead at quarter-time, before the visitors gained the ascendancy to take a 47-40 lead into half-time.

The Suns cut the lead to 68-62 at three-quarter time and refused to yield, tying the game in the dying stages, before two last minute free throws gave Byron Bay the two-point win.

Jake McMillan was on fire, scoring 39 points including eight three pointers.

The Suns men finished the season fourth on the ladder, qualifying for the finals series with eight wins from fourteen games.

They now meet the Byron Bay Beez again in their semi-final on the weekend of 14-15 December in Byron Bay.

By Aiden BURGESS

