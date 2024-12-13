Ian ‘Bato’ Barbato Memorial Golf Day celebrates 20th anniversary



THE 20th anniversary Ian “Bato” Barbato Memorial Golf Day was held on Sunday 24 November.

Ian was a much-loved Laurieton larrikin, restauranteur, publican, golfer, Vietnam veteran, friend and family man.



The annual golf day started as a way to commemorate Ian‘s life with a few of his friends and to “raise a little money for a local charity along the way”, said organiser Simon Hancox.

A total of 117 golfers took to the course in a four man ambrose event last month to remember Ian and raise important funds for Kendall’s Riding for the Disabled (RDA) group.

In the previous 19 years, over $80,000 has been donated to the riding group.

This year organisers handed over $9,400 raised from entry fees, raffles, refreshments and an impromptu auction.

While a prize is on offer for the winners of the day, the key theme of the day is fun, Mr Hancox said.

“Novelty holes are regular occurrences with all players needing to use a hockey stick to putt on one hole, an extra heavy driver for teeing off on another and the use of an exclusive mini kids putter on the 9th hole.

“There are prizes for longest drive, prizes for nearest the pins and the greenskeepers get their revenge by placing a couple of hole positions in near impossible locations on the sloping greens.

“Laughs aplenty and stories are told about a local legend lost too soon, both on the course and in the clubhouse afterwards.”

Riding for the Disabled Kendall volunteers supported the day by cooking BBQs, selling raffle tickets and drinks and “helping out wherever they can”.

This year’s golf day winners were Tim Ferris, Ben Ferris, Matt Conway, and Ian Barton with a gross score of 9 under off the stick (61) and a net score of 51.75.

As is tradition, the team nominates the best player on the day to win the “Red Jacket” and sign his name on it.

This was awarded to Ben Ferris.

Mr Hancox told NOTA he “can’t thank the sponsors enough for their contribution” to the golf day’s success.

“The sheer volume and quality of prizes contribute significantly to the great support we have from the players, because the players know that the raffles and winners of the golf can see them win some fantastic gear and have a great time along the way.

“Simon and Lauren Barbato both work in hospitality in Sydney and have a huge number of suppliers who continue to support the day with a significant amount of raffle items and our local businesses have continued to support the event since its inception.”