Appeal for dashcam footage after Medowie crash



POLICE are appealing for dashcam or CCTV footage following a fatal crash at Medowie last month.

About 11.30am on Monday 25 November 2024, emergency services were called to Abundance Road, Medowie, following reports a motorcycle and motor vehicle had collided.



On arrival, officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District found the rider with life-threatening injuries.

Despite the efforts of NSW Ambulance paramedics, the 26-year-old man died at the scene.

He was later identified as local man Joel Perkins.

As inquiries continue, anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

In the aftermath of the accident, a fundraiser was set up for Mr Perkins’ wife, Alexandra, who he had married just weeks prior.

“Joel and his wife Alex recently bought a home, expecting twin baby boys come April 2025,” fundraiser organiser Eilish Jones wrote on the gofundme page.

“The couple [were] still on a high from their wedding only just four weeks ago and about to get ready to head off on their honeymoon.”

Eilish describes Joel as a “great friend, beloved husband, son, brother and cousin”.

“He touched the hearts of many people with his time here on earth and started building a beautiful life with his wife and two beautiful baby boys on the way.”

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/joel-perkins.