Environment Minister endorses Council’s Coastal Management Program



PORT Stephens Council’s Coastal Management Program (CMP) has been certified by Environment Minister Penny Sharpe, providing a framework for the protection of coastal assets.

Mayor Leah Anderson described the endorsement as a major milestone.



“Our picturesque coastline is one of our region’s drawcards and needs to be protected,” Mayor Anderson said.

“Our work on the Coastal Management Program started in 2019, working through four stages to determine the coastal areas we needed to consider, the types of threats, and management options available to protect and enhance the Port Stephens coastline,” she added.

The CMP sets the long-term strategy for the coordinated management of the coast, outlining 60 management actions aimed at mitigating the impacts of coastal inundation, tidal inundation, coastal erosion and dune transgression over the next 10 years.

“With the endorsement from the State Minister for the Environment, Council will now be able to prioritise coastal protection projects and actively seek funding to complete actions in the program,” Mayor Anderson said.

Council Strategy and Environment Section Manager Brock Lamont described the CMP as a comprehensive and forward thinking program.

“Working through the NSW Coastal Management Manual’s process, the endorsed CMP is a result of significant community engagement, ensuring that all of the approved actions are feasible, viable and acceptable for the community and Council into the future,” he added.

The Hunter Estuary Coastal Management Program, which covers other coastal areas of Port Stephens located within the Hunter River catchment, is also currently being developed.

Maitland City Council is leading the development of the Hunter Estuary CMP supported by the Hunter Estuary Alliance (HEAL).

HEAL is directed by City of Newcastle, Port Stephens Council, Maitland City Council, Cessnock City Council, Dungog Shire Council, Hunter Local Land Services, Hunter Water and Department of Planning & Environment.

Read the endorsed Coastal Management Program at pscouncil.info/cmp.