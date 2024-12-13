Construction of defence facility breaks ground at Williamtown



CONSTRUCTION of a new defence manufacturing facility has commenced within Newcastle Airport’s Astra Aerolab precinct.

Defence Minister Pat Conroy and Paterson MP Meryl Swanson joined representatives from the airport and Kongsberg Defence Australia (KDAu) for a sod turning ceremony on Friday, 6 December.



Construction of the facility follows the Australian Government’s recent announcement of a $850 million contribution in partnership with KDAu to manufacture and maintain the KONGSBERG Naval Strike Missile and Joint Strike Missile in Newcastle.

KDAu was also named as a strategic partner in the Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) Enterprise.

The Government’s 2024 Integrated Investment Program commits up to $21 billion over the next decade to support the GWEO Enterprise.

Newcastle Airport CEO Dr Peter Cock said the sod turning was a proud moment for the region.

“I’d like to thank KDAu for their confidence in our business and the region,” Dr Cock said.

“Once it is built, the Hunter will be home to only the second facility of its type in the world, joining existing high-tech manufacturing and service in Norway.

“This one facility alone will generate over $100 million in economic benefits and provide 500 construction jobs and 100 permanent positions in the future.

“As well as offering a significant boost to the local economy, KDAu’s development will kickstart industry expansion and partnership through Newcastle Airport and RAAF Base Williamtown, opening the door for an abundance of opportunities to our local communities.”