Hunter school students engage with major infrastructure project



NEARLY 300 students from 10 local schools visited the project site for the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace (M12RT) on Thursday, 5 December.

The event marked the launch of the M12RT project’s new School Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education program.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

It gives students options to explore various careers in civil construction, interact with industry professionals, and witness firsthand how STEM principles are applied in real-world projects.

The program, which will run across the next two years, aims to inspire and engage young minds in the fields of STEM and civil construction.

“The project’s new School Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics program will deliver real-world skills and career opportunities for students and address genuine industry demands,” said Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison.

Paterson MP Meryl Swanson said last Thursday’s event offered students a “behind-the-scenes glimpse” into how major infrastructure is built.

Kate Washington, the Member for Port Stephens, said the initiative aims to “build a strong pipeline of the skills we need for the future”.

“It’s great that local students are seeing good careers on their doorstep and the opportunities that lie ahead in engineering and construction,” she said.

The M1 Pacific Motorway extension and Hexham Straight widening projects are being funded jointly with a total investment of $2.240 billion – $1.792 billion provided by the Federal Government and $448 million from the NSW Government.

