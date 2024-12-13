Port Stephens tourism operators cruise into silver award



THERE were celebrations all around as Nelson Bay cruise operator Moonshadow-TQC Cruises was awarded silver at the 2024 NSW Tourism Awards held on Thursday, 28 November, at The Star, Sydney.

Captain Cook Cruises, part of the Sealink marine group, won gold and will represent NSW at the Australian Tourism Awards in Adelaide in March 2025.



The Port Stephens tourism industry was also represented by:

– Aquamarine Adventures , Tour and Transport Operator, finalist.

– 4WD Tours R US, Major Tourist Attraction and Tour and Transport Operator, silver in both categories.

– Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary, Tourist Attraction, silver.

This year’s awards program celebrates the businesses and operators delivering exceptional visitor experiences across NSW, while also highlighting the strength, pride, and passion that drives the state’s tourism industry.

“To be recognised in NSW as a leading Major Tour and Transport operator in 2024, is a testament to not just our management team, but for all our team, skippers and crew, administration staff, chefs, and our maintenance department but most of all, our passengers,” said James McArthur, Business Operations Manager for Moonshadow TQC Cruises.

“Winning this silver award is a testament to our team’s dedication to excellence in showcasing the stunning Port Stephens region.

“It’s an inspiring milestone, and I look forward to seeing continued success as we move into 2025.”

Sean Andrews, Business Development Manager for Moonshadow TQC Cruises, said the operator was “incredibly proud” of its achievements in the past year.

“To be awarded silver at this year’s gala event shows we are doing something right.”

By Simon EKINS