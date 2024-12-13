Community combines to regenerate forest on One Mile Headland



THE Friends of Tomaree National Park were delighted when nearly 20 people – including many new participants – came together on Saturday 7 December to regenerate coastal forest on One Mile Headland.

“Together we are making great progress,” said Friends of Tomaree National Park coordinator Sue Olsson.



“Thank you to all our wonderful volunteers for the mammoth work everyone put in, braving a rather warm and humid morning yesterday – and a special welcome to those who came for the first time,” Sue said.

“We also appreciated the support from our event partner Escape Eco Adventures, as well as that from NSW Australian Climbing Association.”

This was the Friends group’s third community event at the site in Tomaree National Park.

Sue said stakeholders are on their way to building a “healthier and more resilient coastal forest”.

Jordan Jensen and Yann McDermid of Escape Eco Adventures said, “We are happy to be supporting these regeneration opportunities and plantings in the future.

“In the long term this will make the site more resistant to re-invasion from Bitou and other exotic plants, providing a stable and long term home for the abundant wildlife we have around the Tomaree Peninsula.”