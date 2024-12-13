Next step on ‘long journey’ to address PFAS contamination



THE Federal Government will establish a national body to respond to the specific needs of communities impacted by PFAS contamination around Defence force bases.

In 2023, the Government commissioned an independent review into PFAS (per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances) contamination around three Defence bases: RAAF Base Williamtown in New South Wales, the Army Aviation Centre Oakey in Queensland, and RAAF Base Tindal in the Northern Territory.



The Government last week released its response to the review: agreeing to 18 of the 19 recommendations, and noting one.

The review calls for immediate action to strengthen coordination and integration across all levels of government to respond to the impacts of PFAS contamination.

A National Coordinating Body will be established, overseen by federal and state ministers, to improve management responses to PFAS and guidance to meet the needs of individual communities.

A Williamtown Working Group will be formed to inform actions to mitigate PFAS contamination in the local area.

The group will implement and oversee pilot initiatives in the area surrounding RAAF Base Williamtown, which will include exploring options to mitigate PFAS contamination and manage the drainage network.

The Federal Government will also work with the State Government through the National Coordinating Body to review PFAS exposure risks for properties within the RAAF Base Williamtown Primary Management Zone.

The Government says it will develop options of “meaningful” additional support for impacted properties.

This will be informed by the work of an independent assessor.

The review also identified that credible and up-to-date information about PFAS was not easily accessible for impacted communities.

To address this, the PFAS National Coordinating Body will help provide practical support and tailored information that is easy to understand for property owners and First Nations communities.

Minister for Veterans’ Affairs and Defence Personnel, Matt Keogh MP, said support for impacted communities was long overdue.

“For too long the calls from PFAS-impacted communities have fallen on deaf ears,” Mr Keogh said.

“The Albanese Government has heard these calls and we have taken action in commissioning and responding to this review to deliver meaningful solutions.

“I thank everyone who helped shape the review. Your individual perspectives and experiences have significantly contributed to the Government’s response.

“The Albanese Government is committed to implementing these recommendations and providing practical support and advice to impacted communities.

“I am confident the PFAS National Coordinating Body and Working Group will deliver a stronger and more integrated whole-of-government response.”

Mr Keogh thanked Paterson MP Meryl Swanson for her “unrelenting advocacy for her community on PFAS contamination”.

Ms Swanson said seeking action on PFAS had been a “long journey for our community”.

“Today’s announcement validates their concerns and I’m so honoured to have been alongside them every step of the way,” she said.

“This is an important, meaningful step in the right direction for the Albanese Labor Government as we work to better support communities affected by PFAS contamination around Defence bases including Williamtown and surrounding suburbs.”