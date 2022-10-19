Ian Moss headlining Sounds of Rock in Coffs

IAN Moss, headlining at Sounds of Rock Festival on Saturday, 22 October at Coffs Harbour Showground, plans to surprise his audience.

“It’s always a surprise,” the long-time legend of Aussie music told News Of The Area, “but it will be the songs the fans love and maybe a new one thrown in.

“Let’s wait and see on Saturday night.”

With big name headliners Daryl Braithwaite and Ian Moss, the line-up plays right into the hearts of those who love Australian rock and pop music from the golden years of the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Taking to the stage are Aussie rock favourites Baby Animals, Ross Wilson, Dragon, Radiators, Wendy Matthews, Eurogliders and Rick Price.

Ian Moss can’t wait to get his act on at Coffs.

“Coffs is in a great part of the country.

“Who wouldn’t want to visit?

“Regional Australia has always been so supportive of my career so I love touring regionally and bringing the music to those areas, regardless of where it is in Australia,” he said.

“I’ve just wrapped up the national Together Alone tour with Troy Cassar-Daley that was initially planned for 2020, but Covid had other ideas.

“But it’s been a wonderful collaboration with someone who I regard as one of this country’s finest songwriters and musicians.”

As with all live performers, Moss felt the lockdowns hard.

“We seem to finally be through the other side which is a relief.

“Let’s hope the positive outlook continues for the sake of our live music industry.”

The Sounds of Rock festival tour is travelling far and wide in Australia.

“NUI Events is committed to bringing major and quality events to the regional centres, that may boost the local tourism economy,” Trevor Sands from NUI Events, the organisers, told News Of The Area.

“There will be a number of different food vendor options, and everyone is encouraged to bring a camp chair so they can rest after all the dancing they will be doing,” said Trevor.

By Andrea FERRARI