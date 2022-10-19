AFL North Coast juniors have first Northern Heat training session

AFL North Coast’s best juniors have been put through their paces during the first training session of the latest Northern Heat representative program.

The first training session is part of AFL North Coast’s Northern Heat representative program, which comprises the best players from the North Coast and North West regions in Under 15 and Under 17 squads.

The squad was put through their paces in a gruelling session in Armidale, which featured both a Yo-Yo Test and a one-kilometre time trial to help establish a baseline on the players fitness.

The bulk of the squad recorded impressive results, with several posting efforts that are comparable to what would be expected to be seen by players looking to be drafted into the AFL.

Adding to the physical demands on the day, the players had two short sessions that focused on ball work and movement that reflect the way that the Northern Heat squads will be expected to play.

There were a number of players who used the session as their trial, with five further inclusions into the program based on their efforts.

In addition, three older former squad members have been invited back to act as leaders and role models for the younger players.

These eight new inclusions are Hamish Anderson (Sawtell Toormina Saints), Jai Bowd (Sawtell Toormina Saints), Ray Christie (Northern Beaches Blues), Charlie Coddington (Port Macquarie Magpies), Mikey Luxton (Grafton Tigers), Cooper Taveira (Inverell Saints), Jaymus Troutman (Sawtell Toormina Saints) and Jaxon White (Nambucca Valley Lions).

Northern Heat Program Manager, Paul Taylor, said that the squad has set the bar high and will be expected to maintain this standard from now on.

“Saturday’s session was excellent, and the efforts of the players was exactly what we expect to see from players who want to challenge themselves and grow as footballers,” he said.

“At the end of the session we challenged them to exceed this standard every time we come together, and to take responsibility for their own progression by working on their fitness on their own.

“I’m confident that the players we’ve picked will respond in the right way to these challenges and will help to elevate the program to exceptional standards.”

The next session for the Northern Heat will be in Coffs Harbour on Saturday, 5 November.

Players are selected into the program based on their performance at the Northern NSW Challenge.

This off-season program exists to extend the representative pathway for the players of the regions and provide them with a further avenue to build their game ahead of transitioning towards senior footy.

By Aiden BURGESS