Nambucca Roosters committee looks forward to 2023 season

THIS year saw the rebirth of the century old Nambucca Roosters Rugby League Football Club, back in senior rugby league after a four year hiatus.

The iconic football club had closed up shop for a number of reasons in 2018 and there were many doubters that it could be resurrected.

Now, with the 2022 season behind them, the Nambucca Roosters are continuing the rebuilding of the club and looking forward to the 2023 season.

This Week News Of The Area spoke to the re-elected President of the Roosters, Peter Bellden, the Second Vice President, Harry Jarrett, and Register Jeff Cork about the year that was and the future of the club.

When asked about the biggest challenge of resurrecting the club for the 2022 season Peter Bellden said, “Our player base had spread out to other clubs over the years we were not in the comp however the desire to play for their home team and where they had played as juniors brought many of them back.

“While there were challenges in getting the club off the ground it was certainly worthwhile, especially when we saw our under 18s and reserve grade teams make the finals.”

Vice President Harry Jarrett said, “The Indigenous Round at the end of the season was a highlight as it was so well organised and the public got right behind it.”

Registrar Jeff Cork added, “It was great to see some of the Roosters legends lace up the boots and run on for a few games as Jeff Batten, Mick Ronan and Warwick Jones provided inspiration for the younger blokes with their experience and flare on the paddock.”

Looking forward to the year ahead, Peter, Harry and Jeff agreed that they would like to see the first grade side make the finals in 2023.

They all concluded the most important thing in 2023 is to build on the hard work of the last twelve months to have the foundations of a club that will be around for the next 100 years.

By Mick BIRTLES