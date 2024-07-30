IGA Hawks Nest wins yet another national award



LOCAL supermarket IGA Hawks Nest has won yet another award on the national level, being crowned the 2024 IGA National Small Grocery and Perishables Department of the Year on 15 July.

The awards are held by Metcash, the parent company of IGA and Foodland IGA stores, and was the 25th National IGA Awards of Excellence, to recognise, highlight, and celebrate independent retailers from across the country.



In a glamorous and glitzy Gold Coast ceremony, members of the local grocery team enjoyed the limelight once again, this time at The Star Gold Coast, as they beat out competing grocers and supermarkets from across the state and the country.

“We are so proud to have received the 2024 IGA National Small Grocery & Perishables Department of the Year Award,” IGA Local Grocer Hawks Nest Manager Lyndal Blaber told NOTA.

“It is such an honour for our store, and I’d like to say a big thank you to our amazing staff who are incredibly dedicated, and our loyal locals who continue to support our store.

“We are very grateful.

“We are really excited to celebrate and share this milestone with the community.”

A representative from IGA parent company, Metcash, said the local team strives to “deliver nothing but the best every single day for the local community”.

“The store boasts an immense gourmet cheese offering that complements the large hot food and convenience range, creating an instant wow factor for shoppers, while the perishables department showcases a large range of gourmet, specialty and organic products, along with the Community Co range.”

The counter behind the registers at the Hawks Nest IGA is rapidly running out of space, as this is the latest in a string of state- and national-level awards the store has won.

By Thomas O’KEEFE