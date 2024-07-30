Westpac Rescue Helicopter Charity Golf Day raises key funds at Hawks Nest



GLOOMY skies and cold rain could not ruin the Westpac Rescue Helicopter’s Charity Golf Day, held at Hawks Nest Golf Course on Friday 26 July.

A gaggle of golfers, numbering 65, turned out to compete for ultimate glory, and to give generously to the aerial rescue service that has been busy all year round, rescuing hikers from nearby mountains, and patients far out to sea.



The four-person Ambrose tournament was preceded by a hearty barbeque breakfast, the time, energy and ingredients of which were donated by the Tea Gardens Lions Club, in one of many outings of their famous BBQ trailer this week.

“Hawks Nest Golf Course is a picturesque place, everyone wants to play here, so we try to make a weekend of it,” Graeme Rowe from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service told NOTA.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service receives its funding from three chief and equivalent sources, with one third coming from government grants, one third from large corporate sponsors such as mining companies, and one third from the community.

“The Service needs roughly $15 million from the community every year, as it covers Newcastle, Lower Hunter and Port Stephens,” Graeme explained.

To give some perspective, running costs of the Helicopter Service include the four helicopters, located at Newcastle, Tamworth and Lismore, running 1500 rescue missions per year, with an average cost of $7500.

The helicopters alone cost more than $20 million, but they can fly for 2.6 hours with a range of 780 km, and the night-vision goggles for pilots cost $21,000.

Each blade costs $260,000, and there are five on each machine.

In the event’s third year at Hawks Nest Golf Course, there were plenty of local and visiting players, including mixed teams of men and women swinging together.

The morning weather was grim, with rain and dark clouds above, but the drizzle relented just before the 8:30am siren, and a sliver of blue on the western horizon widened out into a nice afternoon for everyone after all.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

