Independent Caz Heise commits to pushing for NDIS reform



INDEPENDENT candidate for Cowper Caz Heise has announced a commitment to push for improvements to the beleaguered National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) if elected to Federal Parliament.

The NDIS, which is administered by the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA), is Australia’s first national scheme for people with disability.



As of September 2024, more than 680,000 people with disability are receiving support from the NDIS throughout Australia.

In a statement to media on Tuesday, Ms Heise said reform is needed to strengthen the NDIS, streamline the application processes for participants, and enhance support services.

“Despite the completion of two Royal Commissions, the pace of progress has been disheartening,” she said.

“Although some changes have been made to the NDIS, many are confusing and contradictory.”

Ms Heise, a nurse of 30 years, plans to advocate for clearer funding guidelines and accountability, to direct resources efficiently to those who need them most.

“I will support meaningful reforms that enhance the system’s transparency, accessibility, and responsiveness,” Ms Heise said.

“Every individual with a disability deserves to fully engage in our community, but the NDIS often falls short in providing the necessary support.

“I will continue to listen closely to the concerns of families and practitioners and am committed to creating a more efficient and compassionate NDIS.”

Ramping up her campaign for the impending federal election, to be called before May 2025, Ms Heise met recently with Simone Fitzgerald, Director and Senior Speech Pathologist at Complex Care Coordination in Port Macquarie.

Ms Fitzgerald said parents with children on the NDIS are “overwhelmed by funding concerns and appointments”.

“It’s essential that the NDIS educates participants on effectively navigating the system,” she said.

“A holistic, coordinated service can enable significant progress for participants, reducing the need for prolonged service dependence.”

Ms Heise will hope to win the seat of Cowper on her second attempt in 2025, having gone close to ousting incumbent Nationals MP Pat Conaghan in 2022.