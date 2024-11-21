7 Solander Place, Lake Cathie is on the market with Elders Lifestyle Group



7 Solander Place, Lake Cathie

4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car

Land: 695 sqm

DISCOVER the ultimate blend of comfort, space, and coastal charm in this expansive functional home located in the serene seaside village of Lake Cathie.

Nestled in a tranquil cul-de-sac, this single-level residence offers an enviable lifestyle just 20km south of the bustling Port Macquarie.

With its thoughtful design and ample space, this home is perfect for families seeking a spacious and versatile living environment.

The seamless flow between indoor and outdoor spaces creates a perfect setting for family gatherings and entertaining friends. Large glass doors lead directly to the covered entertainment area, ideal for alfresco dining, weekend BBQs, or simply relaxing with a good book.

The master bedroom is a private haven, featuring a stylish ensuite bathroom and a spacious walk-in robe.

This tranquil space offers the perfect retreat at the end of the day.

The heart of the home is the sun-filled kitchen, designed to impress.

Equipped with modern appliances, ample counter space, this kitchen will inspire your culinary creativity and provide plenty of storage.

Set on a generous 694m² block of land, this property provides plenty of space for outdoor activities, gardening, or even the addition of a pool.

The possibilities are endless for creating your dream outdoor oasis.

With the price now reduced to sell, now is your chance to call this your home.

Contact Lisa and Emily on 0413 881 594 and 0432 536 685 for more information.

