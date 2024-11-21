1, 39 Antigua Avenue, Lake Cathie is on the market with Beachscape Realty



1, 39 Antigua Avenue, Lake Cathie

Price: $730,000

Open: Saturday 23 November, 11:00-11:30am

TORRENS title and freestanding, offering modern open plan living and a chic coastal lifestyle, nestled in the perfect location only 400 metres to beautiful Rainbow Beach!

Built to a high standard integrating a seamless blend of style and sophistication with a modern colour palette, and energy efficient design that complements a well thought out floorplan.

This two bedroom two bathroom home presents an overall feeling of space, with the benefit of high ceilings and an abundance of natural light flooding the internal living zones.

Offering all level living, surrounded by easy care established landscaped gardens, this property presents the perfect opportunity for downsizers, retirees, investors or for first home buyers looking to get into the market.

Showcasing so many quality inclusions from the custom hand selected colour scheme inside and out, through to the contemporary kitchen with Quantum Quartz stone benchtops, timber-look flooring, and white plantation shutters that further accompany and enhance the coastal inspired design.

With an inviting tiled rear alfresco area that provides the opportunity for year round outdoor dining and entertaining, overlooking a fully fenced and secure low maintenance courtyard, this property ticks all of the boxes and is move-in ready!

A rare opportunity to secure your piece of paradise in Rainbow Beach Estate!

Move right in and start living like you’re on holiday everyday… your new beachside lifestyle awaits!

Other homes are also available, including a three bedroom and/or two bedroom with a study and double garage.

Contact Debbi Phillips on 0435 677 256 or at debbi@lcbhre.com.au to arrange inspection or for further details.