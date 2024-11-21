Laurieton Public School debaters claim regional title



LAURIETON Public School’s (LPS) debating team will compete for a state title next month.

The team of stage 3 students, known as the Lorikeets, narrowly defeated Bangalow Public School last month to take the North Coast regional crown.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Their victory positions them as one of the top ten teams in the NSW Premier’s Debating Challenge for Years 5 and 6.

Composed of five talented students – Kash, Isobel, Lyla, Gemma, and Etienne – the LPS Lorikeets, under the guidance of dedicated teacher Mrs Melanie Strong, will now represent the North Coast at the state level.

The team will travel to a four-day debating camp in Stanwell Tops in December, where they will compete against the nine other NSW regional champions.

Mrs Strong praised her students for their hard work, receptiveness to feedback and commitment to continuous improvement.

“For the students to get this far in the competition that included over 1000 teams is an amazing achievement,” said Mrs Strong.

“The Premier’s Debating Challenge runs in a knockout fashion, so every debate had the possibility of being our last one.

“Each time the students listen to feedback, improving their skills and cohesively working as a supportive team, even sacrificing lunch times and attending after-school sessions.”

The LPS Lorikeets expressed excitement about the upcoming camp and their gratitude for the valuable skills, confidence, and friendships they have gained through debating.

Isobel and Gemma credited debating for “getting their brain moving”and “boosting their confidence”.

“We both feel that we have learnt a lot of new things through debating,” said Isobel and Gemma.

LPS Principal Grant Timmins expressed immense pride when describing the accomplishments of the Lorikeets and Mrs Strong.

“I am so proud of them,” said Principal Timmins.

“To be one of ten remaining schools in the Premier’s Debating Challenge marks a significant milestone for our small school – we are definitely punching above our weight.

“However, what is truly incredible is the opportunities our debaters are seizing, not only improving their own educational outcomes, but the team mentality they are fostering for the entire school community.”

By Kim AMBROSE

