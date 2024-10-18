Inquiry into modern slavery risks for migrant workers in rural and regional NSW



A NSW parliamentary committee has commenced an inquiry into modern slavery risks faced by temporary migrant workers in rural and regional New South Wales.

Focussing on the lived experience of workers, the inquiry will cast a spotlight on the working conditions and labour practices in agriculture, horticulture, meat processing and other industries reliant on temporary migrant labour.



“The number of temporary migrant workers has grown dramatically over the last five years, and that growth is set to continue with existing schemes expanding into aged care and tourism,” said Dr Joe McGirr MP, Chair of the committee.

“These schemes benefit New South Wales and its rural communities, and also provide development pathways for migrant workers and their families.

“However, given the unique structural factors that apply to this workforce, we have an overwhelming humanitarian responsibility to ensure these workers are not taken advantage of or exploited by unscrupulous operators.

“The Anti-slavery Commissioner’s recent report, ‘Be Our Guests’, made for concerning reading.

“It uncovered several risks that warrant further examination, including troubling evidence of slavery-like practices and conditions within agriculture, horticulture and meat processing.”

The inquiry will also consider resourcing needs among local community groups, NSW Government frontline agencies and non-government service providers who support temporary migrant workers at a local level.

Submissions to the inquiry can be made until 31 January 2025.